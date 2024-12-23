Editorial: The DPP must end its dangerous dance with violence

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is walking a perilous path, one that threatens to drag Malawi back into the dark days of political chaos and unrest. From the recent arrest of Victor Musowa, MP for Mulanje Bale, to the inflammatory remarks by the party’s Director of Youth, Paulos Norman Chisale, the DPP has shown a reckless disregard for peace, accountability, and the democratic principles this nation holds dear.

Musowa’s arrest, following his alleged call for violence during a rally in Ndirande, is not an isolated incident. It is part of a disturbing pattern of incendiary rhetoric and intimidation tactics that have come to define the DPP’s political playbook. Chisale’s recent call for DPP youth to “rise and fight” any institution seeking to hold Peter Mutharika accountable is a glaring example of this toxic behavior. Such statements do not just reflect poor judgment—they are a direct threat to the peace and stability of our nation.

The DPP’s Legacy of Violence

Let us not forget: the DPP is no stranger to violence. This is a party with a well-documented history of using intimidation, harassment, and even brutality as political tools. From the dark days of its rule, when dissenters were silenced and opposition voices crushed, to the recent rallies filled with aggressive posturing, the DPP has consistently prioritized power over principles.

It is deeply troubling that, as we approach the 2025 elections, the DPP seems intent on doubling down on these destructive tactics. Rather than presenting itself as a reformed and visionary alternative, the party appears content to relive its violent past—a past that Malawians overwhelmingly rejected at the ballot box.

A Leadership Crisis

The DPP’s leadership must take full responsibility for this dangerous escalation. By allowing figures like Chisale and Musowa to dominate its narrative, the party is sending a clear message: it values aggression over accountability and division over unity. This is not leadership; it is a disgraceful abdication of responsibility.

Peter Mutharika, as the party’s leader, cannot hide behind the rhetoric of his subordinates. He must publicly denounce violence in all its forms and commit to fostering a political culture based on dialogue and respect. Anything less is an insult to Malawians who deserve better from those seeking to lead them.

Malawi Deserves Better

Malawi is a peaceful nation, built on the hard work and resilience of its people. The DPP’s attempts to sow discord and incite violence are an affront to this proud legacy. As civil society leaders and political analysts have rightly pointed out, no one—not even Peter Mutharika—is above the law. Those who incite violence must face the full weight of justice, and the police must act swiftly and decisively to uphold the rule of law.

Malawians must demand better from their political leaders. The time for empty rhetoric and divisive tactics is over. As we look to the 2025 elections, the focus must shift to solutions—real, tangible plans that address the challenges we face as a nation. The DPP’s current trajectory offers nothing but a return to chaos and division, and Malawians will not stand for it.

A Call to Action

To the DPP: Stop the violence. Stop the reckless rhetoric. Stop the insults to the intelligence and dignity of Malawians. If you truly wish to serve this nation, then act like it. Show us a party that respects democracy, values accountability, and prioritizes the well-being of its citizens. Until then, your actions will remain a stain on Malawi’s democratic fabric.

To Malawians: Stay vigilant. Speak out. Demand accountability from all who seek to lead. Our future depends on it.

