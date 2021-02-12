Education activist questions govt decision to grant  Covid waiver to Kamuzu Academy only

February 12, 2021 Green Muheya  -Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Executive director of the Civil Society Coalition on Quality Basic Education (CSCQBE), Benedicto Kondowe has questioned government decision to grant a waiver only to Kamuzu Academy and final year nursing students to remain in schools until they take their end of program examinations.

Civil Society Education Coalition, Executive Director Benedicto Kondowe making his contribution-Photo Arkangel Tembo, Mana

Kondowe said in the same circumstances ought to have been given the same treatment.

“If the Kamuzu Academy grounds are at all viable would it have made sense to allow all students who were due for examinations regardless of wether they are administered outside Malawi or within Malawi,” said Kondowe.

He said this will defeat the purpose of giving certain students the preferential consideration.

Kondowe said in an ideal case, all students and disciplines in the same circumstances ought to have been given the same treatment.

“Whilst appreciating that  some schools managed foreign- based sanctioned examinations, the situation does not alter the context that the students are resident in Malawi where all education institutions have been closed on account of Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

He however, asked government to  re-examine its decisions and consider a situation that can be applicable to the majority, without creating any more divides and confusion.

“It has already been suggested that  closures would be less disruptive  if done demographically such as in the most impact areas and low-stake grades rather than a single incident to close all schools across the country,” he said.

Kondowe also said, “We solidly share the views by the majority that the chaotic opening and closing of education institutions throughout this early part of the  year is likely to yield damaging effects to children’s welfare with disastrous repercussions to the  education sector.

“Therefore, the Tonse Administration needs to be thinking forward on how to recover the sector. Thus, all decisions  should be based evidence and  consultation. We believe that  through evidence and consultation,  government can lead with greater  hope and optimism. It can ignite our  collective resolve for a prospering  and competitive education system  that works for everyone, especially  the marginalized groups.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
0 0 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Limma
Limma
8 hours ago

Eeeh it’s never rains for our governments, it pours!

3
Reply
shares
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Lowe says agricultural transformation strategy in Malawi facing challenges

The Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development, Lobin Lowe, has admitted that the viability of the smallholder-led agricultural transformation...

Close