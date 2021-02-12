Education activist questions govt decision to grant  Covid waiver to Kamuzu Academy only

Executive director of the Civil Society Coalition on Quality Basic Education (CSCQBE), Benedicto Kondowe has questioned government decision to grant a waiver only to Kamuzu Academy and final year nursing students to remain in schools until they take their end of program examinations.

Kondowe said in the same circumstances ought to have been given the same treatment.

“If the Kamuzu Academy grounds are at all viable would it have made sense to allow all students who were due for examinations regardless of wether they are administered outside Malawi or within Malawi,” said Kondowe.

He said this will defeat the purpose of giving certain students the preferential consideration.

Kondowe said in an ideal case, all students and disciplines in the same circumstances ought to have been given the same treatment.

“Whilst appreciating that some schools managed foreign- based sanctioned examinations, the situation does not alter the context that the students are resident in Malawi where all education institutions have been closed on account of Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

He however, asked government to re-examine its decisions and consider a situation that can be applicable to the majority, without creating any more divides and confusion.

“It has already been suggested that closures would be less disruptive if done demographically such as in the most impact areas and low-stake grades rather than a single incident to close all schools across the country,” he said.

Kondowe also said, “We solidly share the views by the majority that the chaotic opening and closing of education institutions throughout this early part of the year is likely to yield damaging effects to children’s welfare with disastrous repercussions to the education sector.

“Therefore, the Tonse Administration needs to be thinking forward on how to recover the sector. Thus, all decisions should be based evidence and consultation. We believe that through evidence and consultation, government can lead with greater hope and optimism. It can ignite our collective resolve for a prospering and competitive education system that works for everyone, especially the marginalized groups.”

