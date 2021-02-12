Malawi army deny soldiers  recruitment excise benefitting MCP youth, warns against ‘fake news’

The Malawi Defence Force (MDF) has condemned the growing tendency of spreading fake news against the institution amidst social media reports that alleged that the ongoing army recruitment excise is a fraud that has benefited Malawi Congress Party (MCP) youths and dependents of senior army officials.

Major Paul Chiphwanya, MDF Public Relations Officer has described the allegations as fake news that the army could not comment on. He has since advised and warned Malawians to detest the tendency of spreading fake news.

“These are just speculations and the army can’t comment on such allegations, Malawians should stop this tendency of just waking up and start spreading fake news that can affect the stability of the country,” said Chiphwanya.

The MDF recently released a list of people from all districts of the country to undergo interviews at different locations in all regions of the country from February 15 to February 24. However, while the list includes interviewees from all districts including the former ruling Democratic Progressive Party stronghold districts, the social media alleges that under qualified MCP Youths and dependents of Senior Army officers have been listed for recruitment.

The reports that quoted unnamed army sources, further allege that MDF Commander General Vincent Nundwe, who was re-instated as army general by President Lazarus Chakwera after former president Peter Mutharika removed him as army commander for the promoting professionalism in the army is an MCP operative. The reports allege Nundwe is working with the system to flood the military with soldiers loyal to the current regime.

Commenting on the state of fake news, Master Dicks Mfune a peace expert at the University of Malawi Chancellor College, said it was worrisome that some citizens have taken the social media as an avenue to spread misleading reports that could threaten the country’s national security and peace.

Mfune said it was obvious that the people that were spreading such false information were having an open agenda of making the current administration to look as it has failed to promote its own ideology of togetherness, but warned that this tendency was a threat to the country’s security.

“The people that are spreading such fake news are committing cybercrimes that could affect the country’s security, these people should also understand that they can easily be traced by cybersecurity experts,” said Mfune.

He condemned the people that are spreading fake news on the military establishment, saying the social media speculations should not involve military establishments.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!