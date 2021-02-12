Police arrest MCP’s ex-MP after criticising Malawi leader Chakwera
Malawi Police in Lilongwe have arrested former Malawi Congress Party (MCP) member of Parliament for Kasungu West Alex Major after he challenged President Lazarus Chakwera to make some changes in how he is governing the country including firing some officials at State House and Secretary to President and Cabinet.
Major has confirmed that he was summoned to police at its national headquarters in Area 30 before he was taken to Lingadzi police station where he is being kept.
Police has not told him reasons for his arrest but officers are getting political orders for his detention.
Major said he suspects his arrest has to do with a statement he authored on Thursday, February 11, 2021, as the publicity secretary of concerned members of MCP known as “Second Liberation of Malawi Nation”.
The grouping has demanded the firing of Secretary to the Cabinet MZangazanga Chikhosi, reshuffling the cabinet, review some of top government appointments and recall all diplomats and calls for genuine fight of corruption which is endemic in the current government.
National police spokesperson, James Kadadzera, has asked for more time before commenting.
Major's lawyer Sylvester Ayuba James has also confirmed the arrest saying the police are yet to record a statement.
Chakwera plz stop this nonsense for once , leave the young man alone, we don’t need time wasters like u but sort out this corrupt government for once.
I used to defend and support u but if u start this nonsense of arresting innocent people and leaving those who are corrupt Scot free then u are in for it .
We will demonstrate and make things ungovernable.
Eeeh.. some of the things that our Tonse government is doing are so not Tonse.. How can you let this happen? MCP, how can you let this happen knowing very well of your dark history which you should be demonstrating that you are a changed party? MCP knowing very well that thousands of Malawians were killed under your reign and hundreds of thousands were abused and millions were subjected to cruelty under your previous reign, how can you let this happen? A Chakwera, what this man is telling you is true. Out all these competent Malawians, you have surrounded yourself… Read more »
If it looks like the old crocodile, smells like the old crocodile, arrests like the old crocodile my fellow Malawians, it is the old crocodile