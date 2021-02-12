Police arrest MCP’s ex-MP after criticising Malawi leader Chakwera

Malawi Police in Lilongwe have arrested former Malawi Congress Party (MCP) member of Parliament for Kasungu West Alex Major after he challenged President Lazarus Chakwera to make some changes in how he is governing the country including firing some officials at State House and Secretary to President and Cabinet.

Major has confirmed that he was summoned to police at its national headquarters in Area 30 before he was taken to Lingadzi police station where he is being kept.

Police has not told him reasons for his arrest but officers are getting political orders for his detention.

Major said he suspects his arrest has to do with a statement he authored on Thursday, February 11, 2021, as the publicity secretary of concerned members of MCP known as “Second Liberation of Malawi Nation”.

The grouping has demanded the firing of Secretary to the Cabinet MZangazanga Chikhosi, reshuffling the cabinet, review some of top government appointments and recall all diplomats and calls for genuine fight of corruption which is endemic in the current government.

National police spokesperson, James Kadadzera, has asked for more time before commenting.

Major’s lawyer Sylvester Ayuba James has also confirmed the arrest saying the police are yet to record a statement.

5 1 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!