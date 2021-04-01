Education activists push for Teachers Union of Malawi, govt talks

Education activists are pushing for talks between Teachers Union of Malawi (TUM) and government to avert another devastating strike by teachers.

The activists have advised government and TUM to discuss and resolve misunderstandings on risk allowances a move that will curtail the impending stay away by teachers.

Benedicto Kondowe, Executive Director for Civil Society Education Coalition, said it will be an infringement on the right to education for children if teachers resume their strike.

He said the two sides can involve third parties if they are failing to come to terms.

“I believe the intervention of other parties like NGOs can help to end the misunderstanding rather than disturbing learners’ education,” said Kondowe.

This follows a statement issued by TUM stating that teachers will resume their stay away after their demands on COVID-19 risk allowances

In the statement, TUM President Willy Malimba says teachers may resume their stay away after expiry of seven days notice which will end on Thursday, April 1, 2021.

