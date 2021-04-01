Political analyst wants Chakwera to publicise cabinet performance assessment

April 1, 2021 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 2 Comments

President Lazarus Chakwera faces pressure to publicise performance assessment of this cabinet before hiring the new cabinet.

Chakwera says eeds more time to review assessment reports submitted by Vice-President Saulos Chilima.

A political analyst George Phiriis has told Chakwera to publicise the performance assessment of his cabinet before naming his new ministers.

Chakwera failed to honour his promise of unveiling his cabinet on Tuesday, saying he was still looking at a cabinet performance assessment report submitted by vice president Saulos Chilima.

Meanwhile, observers are tipping Chakwera to appoint an inclusive cabinet that will be representative of all social groups.

Chakwera is expected to announce a new cabinet amid observations that some members of his cabinet have dismally performed over the past seven months.

A statement signed by presidential press secretary Brian Banda said  the President ” assures the best delivery of service to Malawians.”

At the time when he was appointing the current cabinet last July, Chakwera was criticised heavily for failing to ensure fair representation of women and the youth.

A political science lecturer at the Blantyre International University (BIU) Sheriff Kaisi suggested that Chakwera ensure that the appointment should also avoid misplacing expertise.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
0 0 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Achi
Achi
2 hours ago

Koma Chakwera tamutola. Mpaka pamenepa?

0
Reply
Chokwadu
Chokwadu
4 hours ago

He can not do so because he is a coward. I will doubt his credibility if he maintains Nkaka, Chimwendo Banda, Chiponda kandodo and Kambala. This will be like thanking them for stealing

0
Reply
shares
2
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Education activists push for Teachers Union of Malawi, govt talks

Education activists are pushing for talks between Teachers Union of Malawi (TUM) and government to avert another devastating strike by...

Close