Political analyst wants Chakwera to publicise cabinet performance assessment

President Lazarus Chakwera faces pressure to publicise performance assessment of this cabinet before hiring the new cabinet.

A political analyst George Phiriis has told Chakwera to publicise the performance assessment of his cabinet before naming his new ministers.

Chakwera failed to honour his promise of unveiling his cabinet on Tuesday, saying he was still looking at a cabinet performance assessment report submitted by vice president Saulos Chilima.

Meanwhile, observers are tipping Chakwera to appoint an inclusive cabinet that will be representative of all social groups.

Chakwera is expected to announce a new cabinet amid observations that some members of his cabinet have dismally performed over the past seven months.

A statement signed by presidential press secretary Brian Banda said the President ” assures the best delivery of service to Malawians.”

At the time when he was appointing the current cabinet last July, Chakwera was criticised heavily for failing to ensure fair representation of women and the youth.

A political science lecturer at the Blantyre International University (BIU) Sheriff Kaisi suggested that Chakwera ensure that the appointment should also avoid misplacing expertise.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!