Education institutions urged to incorporate entrepreneurship in their curriculum programs

Education institutions in the country have been urged to consider incorporating entrepreneurship, innovation and technology subjects in their teaching curriculum programs so as to narrow down the escalating unemployment gap and transform the economic status of the country.

The vice Chancellor for the Malawi University of Science and Technology(MUST) professor Address Malata said this in Blantyre on Friday during the wealth creation conference which was organized by Sycamore Consult Limited.

Malata emphasized on the need for malawians, most especially the youth to acquire the knowledge and skills in entrepreneurship, innovation and technology at the grassroot level so as to create jobs and sustain their lives rather than waiting to be employed.

” It is a fact that the job market is shrinking. Therefore, it is imperative for education institutions to help in creating jobs by embedding entrepreneurship, innovation and technology subjects in their curriculum programs,” she said

According to her, many countries in the world have developed and transform the people’s livelihoods through the intensification of entrepreneurship, innovation and technology programs at the grassroot levels.

” But look here in Malawi, we wait to equip the youth with these knowledge and skills when they are already grown or are in universities. This is slightly too late to change their mindset,” she said

Malata further advised the prospective entrepreneurs to be resilient, honest and hard workers inorder to achieve their goals.

The vice Chancellor, who was the guest of honour at the conference, further asked universities and other schools of higher learning to open up and give space to the entrepreneurs who did not have a chance to go to school to reshape their knowledge and skills.

In a separate interview, Audrey Mwala, the chief executive officer for Sycamore Consult Limited advised malawians to diversify their investment strategies by focusing on long term projects rather than on short term ones.

Mwala noted that successful business people worldwide have invested in long term projects to reap substantial benefits.

She stated,” investing is a patient, courageous, and enduring long term process. It’s not for those with lazy mindset who are quick to give up or those seeking rapid gains.”

The CEO said since her company initiated wealth creation programs in the country five years ago, the number of entrepreneurs in the country has significantly increased.

Mwala explained that her company brought together various local business tycoons to share their experiences with participants during the conference.This approach aims to cultivate a culture of wealth creation in the country.

Among others, the conference also attracted a list of guest and motivational speakers that included the owner of Siku group of companies Abdul Rashid Munaf, Benedicto Berna Nkhoma, Stain Singo, pastor Emma Mwasinga and Samuel Chiwanda.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!