MACRA radio project: Shareworld Open University benefits

In a bid to enhance communication and broadcasting knowledge and skills in institutions of higher learning, Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) launched a radio station at the Lilongwe campus of Shareworld Open University.

Speaking during the launch, MACRA Director General, Daud Suleman, said the regulator is implementing a radio project targeting a total of 10 universities, including Shareworld Open University.

The aim, according to Suleman, is to ensure that more local content is generated to be consumed by communities surrounding the universities.

‘We are targeting colleges as the epicenter where content will be generated.

“This content is targeting the students themselves for hand on skills but on a larger scale it is the communities and Small and Medium Enterprises surrounding the universities that will benefit,” he said.

Suleman added that, through the project, MACRA will provide to each college a free broadcasting license, 40-feet container for functional broadcasting radio station, a transmitter antenna, mixer, microphones, headphones, audio processors and a generator for backup power, among others.

However, the MACRA Director General warned against misinformation, disinformation and defamation in these radio stations, saying the regulator will not hesitate to revoke the licenses.

Shareworld Open University Vice Chancellor, Dr Theodora Mapemba Musamba, said the radio will run under the faculty of Language and Communication.

“As a way of sustaining the station, it will also run as a business on its own,” she said.

Other Institutions that will benefit from MACRA’s radio project include Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR), Mzuzu University, University of Malawi (UNIMA), Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS), Karonga Teachers Training College, St Luke’s College, Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) and Malawi Adventist University.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!