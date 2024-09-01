Livingstonia Synod’s grand assembly sparks controversy as moderator resigns

The recent grand assembly of the Livingstonia Synod has been marked by significant turmoil, culminating in the resignation of the senior leader of the synod, Bishop William Tembo. Tembo’s resignation was prompted by a heated session in which the new moderator began to criticize the leadership for mismanagement of the synod.

Tensions escalated when Bishop Jailosi Kamisa, a prominent church leader, accused Tembo of introducing political elements into the synod’s affairs. Kamisa claimed that Tembo had involved other pastors in a meeting with national leader Lazarus Chakwera without the new moderator’s consent, undermining the moderator’s authority.

Kamisa expressed frustration over the synod’s current state, indicating that it has failed to address the issues faced by its members effectively. He lamented that the synod, once a pillar of support for its members, had now become disconnected from their needs.

The situation has led to a dramatic response from retired pastors, who have convened in a special session to discuss the ongoing crisis. The assembly has underscored the deepening divisions within the synod and has raised questions about its future direction and leadership stability.

