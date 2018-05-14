Education ministry welcomes Nanzikambe arts new project: Adaptation of folktales as stage drama

The newly launched project dubbed ‘adaptation of folktales as a stage drama’ being spearheaded by Nanzikambe arts has received a red carpet reception with the ministry of education saying it will go a long way in boosting the education sector.

Speaking during the official launch of the project at Blantyre Sports Club in Blantyre on Saturday, the director of Planning in the Ministry of education, Ruth Kambali said she is optimistic that the project will help to cultivate and instil the leading spirit among students in the country.

Kambali said the project will be used as a teaching resource in creative arts subjects of the primary and secondary school education curriculum.

“This is a very positive development in as far as ministry of education, science and technology is concerned. As you are aware that ministry of education reviewed the primary and secondary school curriculum in order to incorporate performing and creative arts into the curriculum. Therefore this project will help us in providing relevant materials to be used by students and teachers,” she said.

She also added that arts is very instrumental in social-economic development of the country saying it provide jobs to citizens.

Nanzikambe Arts Board Chairperson Smith Likongwe said they decided to come up with the project to quench the thirst of folktales among Malawians.

“We noticed the absence of these folktales among Malawians; the country is flooded with foreign materials like videos which do not reflect our own culture even an inch. Therefore we came up this project to help rejuvenate our own culture that carries a true identity of who we are”, he said

Likongwe said the project will also help Malawians to realize the cultural aspect they have been missing through folktales and also promoting the leading culture which seems to be a problem among the populace.

“We also want the youth, as they are enjoying RnB, Hip-hop and many other things they should also enjoy our own folktales, they should learn from it”, he added.

The project is being funded by Rei Foundation Limited and the Malawi National Commission for UNESCO (NNCU).

