S.A.M.U.E.L redefines Christianity in Zi Confi song

Living in a world where believers are judged for their allegiance to God, comes a powerful song “Zi Confi” which was premiered on Joy Nathu’s “Made On Monday” a week ago.

Speaking in an interview, S.A.M.U.E.L described “Zi Confi” as an anthem for every believer especially those who deal with the reality of fear because of their proclamation of faith, mostly the fear that is driven by stereotypes about Christians.

He narrated: “Zi confi is a record that takes a stance of being fearless in a world where we are expected to shrink to popular godless opinions. It reveals a side of a Christian that will show once they embrace the identity of who they serve.”

“Zi confi” is an exaggerated slang of confidence.

“The artwork reveals a famous cartoon character that some will find quite familiar with, Popeye. Popeye was chosen because he represents something that metaphorically stands for a Christian. The guy is a weak character who only is surprisingly strong after his spinach consumption.

“True to this can be the representation of any Christian, that they can only be strong only by the feeding on the word of truth and precisely the scriptures,” he explained.

According to S.A.M.U.E.L, “Zi Confi” is one of the 4 singles which he has planned to release before the full body of work later on this year.

Samuel Genda, also known as S.A.M.U.E.L is a Lilongwe based producer, writer, rapper/singer and radio presenter.

Apart from music, he is also passionate about Marketing, S.A.M.U.E.L studied Marketing (CIM) at Western College from 2010 to 2013.

S.A.M.U.E.L embarked on musical journey with the release of his first two singles in 2005.

In 2006, S.A.M.U.E.L’s music career continued after he began working with fellow stable mate, KBG in 2007 on songs like “Dzuka”.

Between 2009 and 2010, he recorded his debut album “Died to Live”.

S.A.M.U.E.L has released a number of hot singles notable among Gospel Hip Hop fans like Ali ndi chifundo (Died to Live), Yesu ndi Dhilu, Tinawomboledwa, Anabwerabe and ‘Lose it’ late 2015.

