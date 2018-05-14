MCP share national executive committee posts equally nationwide

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera said he is pleased that the party’s convention in Lilongwe decided to share national executive committee (NEC) posts equally across the country to achieve national representation.

There has been growing talk of secession and federalism led by legislators and professionals from Central and Northern regions following Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) trend of appointments of public officers.

But Chakwera said the sharing of posts equally across districts in his party’s NEC, demonstrates that they are ready to govern as a national party.

“This is a new MCP,” said Chakwera, adding “we must embrace one Malawi, one nation with one vision.”

The new MCP executive has Chakwera as president (Lilongwe -central region, first vice president Sidik Mia (Chikwawa -south) and second vice president Harry Mkandawire (Mzimba -north).

Secretary general is Eisenhower Mkaka (Lilongwe- centre) and Catherene Gotani Hara, who has assumed the position of first deputy secretary general, is from Mzimba (north).

Salimu Bagus as second deputy SG (Chikwawa, south) and Alekeni Menyani as director of publicity (Dedza -central).

Others are, Cornelius Mwalwanda director of economic affairs and the Reverend Maurice Munthali (publicity secretary), both from the Northern Region, went in unopposed.

Ken Zikhale Ng’oma was elected the director of strategic planning (Nkhatabay – north)

Other positions filled unopposed included director of international affairs taken up by Thomas Bisika, director of religious affairs given to Sheik Muhammad Fahad and director of research filled by Edward Governor – all from Eastern Region.

On the other hand, voted positions included director of women won by Mai Mkanda and director of youth Dowa East MP Richard Chimwendo Banda – from central region.

Ezekiel Ching’oma, who withdrew from the race on position of spokesman, to promote equity and togetherness said: “MCP is the only true party that belongs to people of Malawi. It is not a family party as is the case with other parties. Nepotism and corruption is entrenched in our system of governance because since the inception of multiparty democracy, people have been voting for personal parties into power. For over 20 years, Malawi has had a cousin-sister system of government.”

Commentators say MCP is the only one out of the more than 30 registered parties that offers the electorate hope for an alternative to DPP. Unlike in 2014 polls when there were four major parties contesting, in 2019 only MCP poses a real threat to the governing DPP.

PP and UDF have shrunken so much in size, goodwill and credibility to harbour any illusion of forming a government in 2019. Their real value going forward will most likely be as a partner in a marriage of convenience for whichever party salivates for a win of Eastern Region votes.

Already DPP has UDF in its armpits and only in November 2017 it thwarted the passing of bills on electoral reforms with the help of PP MPs, an indication that PP too is within the reach of APM who in 2019 will no doubt seek to shore up votes from the South with those from the East to neutralise Chakwera’s advantage in the Centre. That way, the battle for a tie-breaker will be up North.

Malawi will hold tripartite elections in May next year to elect the President and Vice-President, 193 members of Parliament and 462 ward councillors

