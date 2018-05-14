Bishop Mtumbuka faults DPP for lawlessness: ‘Kamuzu could not have tolerated the rubbish we see today in Malawi’

Bishop Martin Mtumbuka of the Karonga Diocese of the influential Catholic Church has faulted the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led government for failing to deal with lawlessness in the country.

Mtumbuka said he was saddened that the law enforcing agencies were weak, especially where some people continue to torture and kill the elderly on suspicion of witchcraft.

He was speaking at the launch of the Karonga Diocese’s Seminary Fund at Mubanga in Chitipa where Vice-President Saulos Chilima was guest of honour.

The bishop said the colonial government and the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), during its 31-year single party rule that ended in May 1994, never tolerated such hooliganism and lawlessness.

“Crimes which could have been dealt with robustly, by the colonial government, even the MCP government of the past are responded to very weakly. The colonial government and certainly Dr. [Hastings] Banda could not have tolerated the rubbish we see today.”

He said: “Mr Vice-President and Honourable Speaker [of Parliament Richard Msowoya], you must address this! We cannot claim to be a functioning State when hooligans and criminals are among us.”

Apart from Vice-President Chilima, the function was also attended by Speaker of the National Assembly Richard Msowoya , self-declared Alliance for Democracy (Aford) president Frank Mwenifumbo and leader of the Umodzi Party Professor John Chisi.

Senior members of DPP shunned the event.

The launch of the fund was held under the theme Living and Praying Together, A Condition Set by Jesus Christ for the Apostles to Receive the Holy Spirit And a Call for Unity.

