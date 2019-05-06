Education tops Mutharika’s Mzuzu campaign pledges

Big promises to improve education service delivery in the Northern Region topped the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential candidate Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika’s whistle-stop tours in Mzuzu on Sunday.

President Mutharika promised to invest in infrastructure and technical support to both secondary and vocational education in Mzuzu in addition to the newly build teacher’s houses at Mzuzu University.

“Schools are in a bad shape here in Mzuzu. We will ensure that we build more school blocks. We will build 200 new schools from July. Here in Mzimba, we will have seven new secondary schools. And here in Mzuzu, we will build a secondary school with girls hostels.

“Starting from August, here in Mzuzu, we will start construction of a community technical college so that our youth may learn various skills such as sewing and then they can employ themselves,” Mutharika said.

