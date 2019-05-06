Mutharika officially opens Kasama technical college in Chitipa

President Peter Mutharika has said that his government is on track to transform Malawi through the creation of jobs and businesses to the citizenry.

Speaking after he officially opened a state-of-the-art Kasama technical college in Chitipa on Monday, President Mutharika said the technical colleges that are constructed across Malawi will help the country have a skilled labour force that will help improve the economy.

“We are developing industrial skills in our youths because I want the youths to be self-reliant. The industrial skills will help the youths create their own businesses and jobs for others.

“We are also creating jobs and businesses by providing electricity to the rural community and by doing that we are improving our economy, as such, expect more jobs and businesses for the next five years,” said Mutharika.

President Mutharika said by June this year, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led government will have finished constructing 28 community technical colleges across the country.

He also said that his government will soon embark on the construction of 200 secondary schools with boarding facilities across the country, seven schools per district, whose funds are already available.

Added Mutharika: “Some politicians are deceiving you by promising that they will create jobs for the youths if they are elected into power, but I am already empowering the youths by creating jobs and businesses through technical colleges.

“They are promising you things that I am already doing, but as for me, I will promise you what I am doing and do what I promise,” said Mutharika.

Kasama technical college was once a skills development centre, and it has been upgraded by the Technical Entrepreneurial and Vocational Education Training Authority of Malawi (TEVETA) by using students at the institution through attachments.

In her remarks, Minister Of Labour, Youths, Sports And Manpower Development, Grace Obama Chiumia said currently government has plans to upgrade over fifty skills development centres in all the constituencies in the country into full technical colleges.

“We have 55 community skills development centres across the country, and we will upgrade them to complete technical colleges,” said Chiumia.

In his remarks, Paramount Chief Kyungu commended government for the continued development in the northern region.

Kasama technical college has been upgraded to the tune of K500 Million.

Over 150 students who started learning at the institution in 2016 have graduated from trades such as electrical installation and electronics, tailoring and fashion design, carpentry and joinery including brick laying.

Currently, some of the graduated students at the institution have established a company by the name of Kasama Construction Company and they have already employed over 20 youths.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :