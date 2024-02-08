EGENCO embarks on tree planting exercise

Electricity Generation Company (EGENCO) has embarked on an ambitious drive to plant 35,000 trees along the Shire and other rivers in the 2024 tree planting season.

Speaking during the launch of 2024 EGENCO Tree Planting Season at Lisungwi Secondary School in Neno on Wednesday, Minister of Energy Ibrahim Matola expressed excitement that the company plans to plant trees along rivers like Lisungwi which feeds Shire river where power is generated.

“It is an undisputed fact that Cyclone Anna and Cyclone Freddy have taught us that climate change is real, therefore, the need for planting more trees cannot be overemphasized,” he said.

Matola added that it is not just about planting trees, but taking care of them is of paramount importance.

As the ministry, he said, they are committed to taking care of natural resources because they understand their importance in regards to energy security of the country.

However, 5000 trees will be planted along Lisungwi river during the season.

