Tabitha Chawinga’s PSG in a 2-2 draw with Swedish side in Women’s Champions

France-based Malawian footballer Tabitha Chawinga’s team Paris Saint Germain PSG have drawn Swedish side Hacken.



The Malawian was instrumental in helping PSG reaching the knockout stages after scoring in the team’s 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich Women a week ago.

Writing on her Facebook Page Tabitha welcomed the draw, saying: “UWCL Draw is finally out and the action will be back on 19-20 March. AllezParis. TC11. #Powering theheart of possibilities.”

Tabitha, who has become the first Malawian women’s footballer to feature for the coveted Champions could face the winner between Benfica and Lyon in the semi-finals should they beat Hacken.

PSG have also avoided Chelsea and Barcelona in the quarter-finals although are Lyon are equally heavyweight.

The draw has pitted Brann vs Barcelona, Benfica vs Lyon, Ajax vs Chelsea and Hacken vs Paris St-GermainSemi-final draw: Brann/Barcelona vs Ajax/Chelsea, Benfica/Lyon vs Hacken/Paris St-Germain.

During the final group match, Tabitha scored an important goal for Paris Saint Germain (PSG) feminine to lead her team to the UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter-finals following a 2-2 draw with FC Bayern Munich.

She capped her brilliant performance by being named player of the match.

Following Tuesday’s results, PSG tops group C with 10 points ahead of Ajax Women FC on goal difference while Bayern have finished third with 7 points but will not take part in the knock-out stages.

National Women’s Football Association Chairperson Adellaide Migogo said she is happy and overwhelmed with Tabitha’s outstanding performance in Europe which will motivate.

