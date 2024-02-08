Tabitha Chawinga’s PSG in a 2-2 draw with Swedish side in Women’s Champions

February 8, 2024

France-based Malawian footballer Tabitha Chawinga’s team Paris Saint Germain PSG have drawn Swedish side Hacken.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Lieke Martens (right) celebrates with Tabitha Chawinga


The Malawian was instrumental in helping PSG reaching the knockout stages after scoring in the team’s 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich Women a week ago.

Writing on her Facebook Page Tabitha welcomed the draw, saying: “UWCL Draw is finally out and the action will be back on 19-20 March. AllezParis. TC11. #Powering theheart of possibilities.”

Tabitha, who has become the first Malawian women’s footballer to feature for the coveted Champions could face the winner between Benfica and Lyon in the semi-finals should they beat Hacken.

PSG have also avoided Chelsea and Barcelona in the quarter-finals although are Lyon are equally heavyweight.

The draw has pitted Brann vs Barcelona, Benfica vs Lyon, Ajax vs Chelsea and Hacken vs Paris St-GermainSemi-final draw: Brann/Barcelona vs Ajax/Chelsea, Benfica/Lyon vs Hacken/Paris St-Germain.

During the final group match, Tabitha scored an important goal for Paris Saint Germain (PSG) feminine to lead her team to the UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter-finals following a 2-2 draw with FC Bayern Munich.

She capped her brilliant performance by being named player of the match.

Following Tuesday’s results, PSG tops group C with 10 points ahead of Ajax Women FC on goal difference while Bayern have finished third with 7 points but will not take part in the knock-out stages.

National Women’s Football Association Chairperson Adellaide Migogo said she is happy and overwhelmed with Tabitha’s outstanding performance in Europe which will motivate.

 

