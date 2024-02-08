Chakwera lifts entry visa fees for travellers from 79 countries to boost tourism.

President Lazarus Chakwera has taken a strong drive to boost tourism in the country by lifting entry visa fees for travellers

from over 79 countries across the world.

Some of the countries include Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Jamaica, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Israel and the United States of America.

This comes as the Malawi government has amended the Immigration Act on visa requirements for entry into Malawi for nationals of various countries.

The Malawi Gazette Supplement, signed by Minister of Homeland Security,

Ken Zikhałe Ng’oma, effective February 7, specifically Government Notice No. 6,

outlines changes to visa requirements for entry into Malawi for nationals of various countries, with exceptions for certain groups such as diplomats and government officials, and countries that have mutual exchange agreements for multiple entry visas with Malawi.

Additionally, nationals from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) are exempt from visa requirements.

This excludes countries that impose visa requirements on Malawian citizens.

Holders of specific Laissez-Passer documents, issued by organisations such as the United Nations (UN), African Union (AU), and African Development Bank (ADB), are exempt while on official business.

According to the new visa arrangements, the validity of multiple entry visas in Malawi is up to 6 months and 12 months.

