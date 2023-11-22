Egenco rolls out construction of 10MW solar plant in Salima

Electricity Generation Company (Malawi) Limited (EGENCO) has rolled out the construction of a 10Megawatt Solar Power Project in Salima.

The project, which is expected to take 18 months, is the first phase of scalable 20MW solar power plant that will be implemented in two phases of 10MW each.

Speaking when he presided over the ground-breaking of the plant at Nanjoka site in Salima on Wednesday, Minister of Energy, Ibrahim Matola, said the government is committed to improve power generation by diversification.

“We are working towards exploring other sources of energy such as geothermal, wind and hydropower across the country to make sure that we generate enough power,” he said.

Matola said the vision of the country of generating more than 1000 by 2025 will be achieved as several projects to generate more power have been lined up

Egenco Acting Chief Executive Officer, Engineer Dr Maxton Chitawo said as a company they decided to diversify to solar as most of their power generation depends on hydro.

He said the hydro power mostly from rivers in southern region are prone to cyclones.

“We want to utilize other technologies like solar as it is very prominent and mature as well as other sources of energy which are available in Malawi, ” he said

Chitawo said the plant will incorporate advanced battery storage system of 2.5MWh capacity to enhance power system stability during intermittent sunlight or unexpected fluctuations in demand.

Adding that the generated power will be evacuated through ESCOM’s Nanjoka Substation in Salima.

Chitawo disclosed that once commissioned, Salima Solar Power Plant will provide an alternative source of electricity and supplement the already existing sources of electric energy saying it is in line with EGENCO’s 2023- 2038 Strategic Plan that centers on increasing the country’s power generation capacity and diversifying power sources to mitigate impact of climate change.

