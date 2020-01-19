Ekwendeni crowned SIMSO Premier League champions

Ekwendeni Hammers Football Club was officially crowned champions of the 2019 SIMSO Premier League at a colourful event that took place at St John of God Centre in the city of Mzuzu on Saturday.

The K5 million league is sponsored by Simama and Sons often shortened to just SIMSO. SIMSO is a grouping of business entities headed by Bishop Abraham Simama.

The champions, Ekwendeni Hammers, went away with K2 million. Rumphi United took home K1 million as runners up while Baka City pocketed K600, 000.00 on third position and Chintheche United was given K300,000.00 for finishing fourth.

James Mbewe for Ekwendeni Hammers received the golden boot award. Mbewe scored 32 goals for the champions and went home with K50, 000.00.

Mzimba Young Bullets were named the most disciplined team and were given K70, 000.00.

Speaking at the event, Director of Football in the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, Kinnah Phiri, advised Hammers to fine-tune their squad before the super league commences.

“They have qualified but they have a huge task ahead of them. They will face experienced sides in the league. They need to find at least experienced players in crucial positions. In football there are positions that are crucial and such positions need strong players.

“They also need to work hard to do well in their first five games for them to gain confidence and settle in the super league,” remarked Phiri who was a Bullets and Flames striker himself and later a coach.

Team Manager for Ekwendeni Hammers, Benjamin Thole, admitted that first games in a maiden season of the super league are always difficult.

“As debutants in the super league, first games are always crucial. But we will try our best to do well. We are finalising the process of recruiting a Head Coach and next week our Head Coach will be known,” explained Thole.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :