Election petitions overwhelm Malawi High Court
A record 202 election petitions have been filed to the High Court of Malawi, a record number since 1994 according to court officials.
High Court registrar Agnes Patemba has confirmed that there are two petitions for the presidential election, up from one in 2014.
The petitions have been filed by main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera and UTM leader Saulos Chilima separately.
The two part leaders feel victory was robbed from them as the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) manipulated the vote in favour of president Peter Mutharika.
Both MEC and DPP deny the allegation.
Patemba said there are 96 election petitions for the parliamentary election whilst whilst four are for the local government elections.
MEC declared Mutharika winner of the presidential race with 1 940 709 votes or 38.57 percent. The electoral body said MCP's Chakwera was on second position with 1 781 740 votes, representing 35.41 percent of the vote and Chilima, who debuted on the presidential ballot on UTM Party ticket after falling out with Mutharika last June, finished third with 1 018 369 votes or 20.24 percent.
like in nkhatabay central. eeeesh one wonders why a learned judge could certify and declare DPP candidate as a winner. chibazi chinasokoneza mutu mama ansah. muyambeso kupemphera choona osati ndalama
Let the Battle begin.
96+4+2=102 and not 202. Another Tipex by the author?
Elections should be re_run since there’s no space for injustice in malawi.We have no time for nosense and we do request high court of malawi to focus on matter justly.
202 MADANDO???? Tells you something.