No foreign barristers in elections case: Chikosa Silungwe lead attorney for UTM
There are no foreign barristers hired to represent the UTM Party in the elections case where it is asking the courts to nullify the results of the May 21 presidential elections, a lead Counsel has said.
Dr. Chikosa Silungwe, who is leading a team of lawyers representing UTM’s presidential candidate Dr Saulos Chilima in the case, said in an interview with Nyasa Times on Tuesday that there are no foreign barristers who are joining them in the case.
“Maybe the other parties in the case may want to hire foreign barristers but our team has not received any instructions that we may be joined by foreign barristers,” Silungwe said.
Social media has been awash with stories that some unnamed foreign barristers have arrived in the country ready to represent the UTM in the case.
Chilima, on his own behalf and on behalf of the UTM, filed an Election Petition in the High Court seeking the nullification of the presidential elections results citing a multitude of anomalies especially in the vote counting process.
Malawi Congress Party (MCP) earlier asked the court for a re-count of the presidential vote in some districts before amending its remedy to nullification of the presidential vote.
Social media has also been awash with stories that the lawyers from two camps are refusing to work together despite that their cases are similar.
However, attorney Silungwe said his team has not been formally approached by the MCP legal team to work together on the cases.
“We have not been formally approached by the MCP Legal Team. It is still early days in the cases and it is extremely premature to be drawing conclusions at this stage,” said Silungwe.
Chilima said in a statement on May 25, 2019 during the impasse of announcement of results of the polls that the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) had three options based on the administration and management of an election to make.
He said either MEC were to nullify the aggregated vote or announce stalemate of the aggregated vote or announce the winner based on the verified aggregated vote.
“In view of the chaos that ensued under the watch of the Electoral Commission, I am calling upon the Electoral Commission for the nullification of the aggregated vote under the tripartite elections of 21 May 2019. The country must re-group and prepare for credible elections to the satisfaction of the people of Malawi. We should not allow fraudsters to continue holding this country at ransom,” said Chilima.
Despite numerous irregularities which included 'tippex' being used on some results sheets to alter numbers for the results of candidates, MEC went ahead to announce President Peter Mutharika as winner of the elections.
