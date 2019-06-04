Malawi observes Eid-ul-Fitr holiday Wednesday: A day of feast, gratitude

Eid Mubarak! Malawi will this Wednesday observe Eid ul fitr public holiday marking the end of the Islamic Holy month of Ramadhan when Muslims fast, or go without food and drinks, between sunrise and sunset.

The celebration of Eid al-Fitr also signals the first day in the month of Shawwal. The date of this festival is based on the lunar calendar.

Principal secretary for Local Government and Rural Development Charles Kalemba said the holiday will be observed Wednesday on advice from the Muslim Association of Malawi.

This follows the sighting of the moon on Monday evening.

During the month of Ramadhan, Muslims observe “a strict fast and participate in pious activities such as charitable giving and peace-making and it is time for intense spiritual renewal for those who observe it”.

The annual observance of Ramadhan which lasts for between 29 and 30 days based on the sighting of the crescent moon is regarded as one of the five pillars of Islam.

The unpredictable holiday is usually held following the sighting of the moon by officials from the Muslim Association of Malawi.

Some countries are observing the Eid ul fitr Tuesday while other countries will observe on Thursday depending on the sighting of the moon in their respective countries.

Worshippers are encouraged to ‘forgive and pardon’ everyone and anyone they had anything against, and visit their family and neighbours.

