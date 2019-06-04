Malawian suspected drug trafficker gives birth behind bars in Honk Kong

A case involving a Malawian suspected to have drug trafficked two kilongrams of cocaine to Hong Kong has stalled because the woman gave birth in prison.

Chairperson of the Human Rights Consultative Committee (HRCC) Robert Mkwezalamba who has been following the case said the case is expected to go back to court in Hong Kong this month.

Estina Mkasera, 21, was arrested in August 2018 at an airport in Hong Kong after she was suspected to have taken the illicit drug.

She last appeared in court in December, 2018.

Mkwezalamba however could not say when exactly the case resumes this month.

“What was exciting during the last hearing is that officials from Malawi embassy in China were in attendance. I hope they will do the same when the case resumes,” said Mkwezalamba.

He said the government of Malawi can only intervene to spare Mkasera from death penalty if the ruling has been handed down.

