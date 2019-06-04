Police round up notorious thugs in Zomba

Malawi Police in Zomba have nabbed suspected notorious thugs who have been terrorizing the old capital city by breaking into residences.

Zomba police spokesperson Susan Lubriano said the suspected thugs have been terrorizing Zomba for the past three months.

“We have now managed to arrest them and recvered K3 million worth of stolen property,” said Lubriano.

She said some of the items recovered include plasma television sets, laptops and computers.

The police spokesperson then asked those whose property was stolen to go to the police to identify the recovered property.

Those arrested are Dan Nazombe, 24 from Thyolo, George Alusi, from Blantyre and Obvious Zuga from Zomba.

