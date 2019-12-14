Election stakeholders inspect damaged warehouse for parliament

Government officials involved in the country’s elections Friday inspected a parliament warehouse in Blantyre which has been damaged by heavy rains.

The officials from parliament, Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) and the Judiciary inspected the warehouse at Maone.

The team found that all voting materials including ballot papers and ballot boxes survived the rainy storm that damaged the roof of the warehouse.

The parliamentary warehouse was damaged on Monday evening in the commercial city after heavy rains which blew off the roof of the warehouse.

The laws of Malawi provides that parliament keeps electoral materials after an election until another election is held

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :