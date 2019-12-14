Mutharika, Chilima no show at PAC peace prayers: Chimulirenji, Chakwera attends

President Peter Mutharika and UTM Party president Saulos Chilima on Saturday did not attend the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) initiated peace talks on Saturday in Lilongwe.

PAC executive director Robert Phiri said the two leaders communicated of their absence during the prayers.

“Vice president Everton Chimulirenji attended the prayers on behalf of President Mutharika while UTM sent senior party officials,” said Phiri.

Mutharika and Chilima are key political players who are seen as crucial to end the current political impasse.

Chilima’s absence from the prayers come barely a day after he refused to meet his former mentor for the PAC initiated peace talks.

However, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera attended the peace prayers.

