Parliament meets February for mid-term budget review

Malawi Parliament has called for a meeting of legislators from February 10 to 28, 2020 for mid-term budget review.

A statement from the office of the Speaker says the three-week meeting will be the third in the current 48th session of parliament.

Apart from reviewing the budget, the House will also deal with other businesses including bills.

The mid-term budget review will coincide with the ruling of the landmark presidential election results case which is expected by end of February 2020.

However, the members of parliament will not be affected by the ruling as UTM president Saulos Chilima and Malawi Congress Party leader Lazarus Chakwera are not challenging the parliamentary election results.

However, Chakwera has vowed to continue boycotting parliamentary proceedings until the Constitutional Court gives a verdict on the politically charged presidential election case.

In an interview, Chakwera said he does not recognize President Peter Mutharika as the Head of State following serious allegations of vote rigging and presidential election result manipulation in his favour by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

“We are challenging the leadership of the country in court. Until the determination on the matter is made, I will stay away from parliament,” said Chakwera.

Chakwera was supposed to take over as Leader of Opposition in Parliament following his party’s good showing during the parliamentary elections.

He however took the oath of office as member of parliament for Lilongwe but refused to say whether he gets monthly salary and other benefits as a legislator, asking the reporter to go and check with parliament.

