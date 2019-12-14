Recalled EU ambassador finally leaves Malawi: ‘Govt did not declare envoy persona non gratta’

European Union (EU) ambassador to Malawi Sandra Paesen finally left the country Friday just weeks after she had been recalled on controversial circumstances.

Paesen left Malawi through Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe in an emotional farewell with her former colleagues and friends.

Just before she left, Paesen sent seasoned greetings in a tweet and says she hoped there will be peace, love and mutual understanding in Malawi.

This was a direct reference to the current political impasse in the country which has virtually put Malawi in an economic lock down due to highly disputed May 21 elections.

Both EU and the government of Malawi are mum on reasons why she had been recalled to Brussels just after her one year stay in Malawi.

EU has cleared the mist that the envoy was not declared persona non gratta by Malawi government as the decision to recall her was based purely on internal management issues.

“This has got nothing to do with Malawi or the political situation, and everything to do with management of the delegation and its staff,” a senior EU official is quoted by Devex, a media platform for the global development community. “She’s not being kicked out, she is being called back. It’s an EU decision.”

The spokesperson noted that staffing decisions for EU delegations are all made under the authority of Josep Borrell, EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy and vice president of the European Commission.

