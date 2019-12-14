Chitipa Utd winds up season scared of relegation

Savenda Chitipa United drew their last 2019 Pokopoko TNM Super League game 1-1 against visiting Dwangwa United at Karonga Stadium on Saturday, a result that has left them still sacred of relegation.

The visitors were the first to score through Chifuniro Mpinganjira and worked hard to guard their slender for a better part of the game.

The home side created quite a number of chances throughout the game but their striking force was very blunt as they missed so many chances. Khumbo Ng’ambi missed a penalty and eventually Charles Chipala levelled the score line, also from a penalty kick, towards the end of the match.

Savenda Chitipa United coach, Alex Ngwira, sounded so dejected in a post match interview, giving up hope and indicating that the team would be heading out of the country’s top flight league.

“We are to blame ourselves. We came back into the game and created so many scoring opportunities but it’s so difficult to understand how my boys were missing,” Ngwira said.

Savenda Chitipa United have wound up the season with 32 points from all the 30 games and are on position 13, just above Dwangwa United who now have 30 points on position 14 from 29 games and will play their last game of the season this Sunday against Karonga United.

The game between Karonga United and Dwangwa United this Sunday can help Savenda Chitipa United escape relegation or get relegated. If the game ends in a draw or Dwangwa United loses, Chitipa United will maintain their place in the league but if Dwangwa United wins, Chitipa United will face the chop.

Quizzed if he was still banking his hopes on Karonga United to survive the chop, Ngwira dejectedly said, “I don’t rely on other team’s performances. When you are engaged in a fight, you have to fight yourself. You can’t rely on someone to fight for you. Let me just thank the players for enduring all the problems we had at the club throughout the year.”

Dwangwa United coach, Ladwell Mbetewa, said the referee and his assistants wanted Savenda Chitipa United to win.

“The referee gave two dubious penalties to Chitipa United and added more than seven minutes but we thank God for the draw. We will work hard to win against Karonga United tomorrow,” Mbetewa said.

Dwangwa United must win against Karonga United to survive relegation as a loss or draw will see them packing out of the league.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :