Electronic money transfer hits  K100bn per day in Malawi

Electronic money transfer has hit a record K100 billion per day in the country, prompting the World Bank to applaud Malawi for the successful implementation of the Malawi National Switch Program.
Reserve Bank governor Dalitso Kabambe said people can now send money and receive electronically both within the country and outside without hustles.
“This is working well. Ordinary people without bank accounts can send or receive money both internally and externally,” said Kabambe.
The World Bank funded project started almost 30 years ago when ground work for the implementation of the project started and on Monday both the World Bank and the Reserve Bank of Malawi as well as ministry of Finance officials were all smiles to learn that the money transaction has now reached K100 billion a day.
World Bank officials said this would spur economic development whist minister of Finance Goodall Gondwe said this will help Malawi move from least developed country to a developing country.
Before we comment, can you please give us stats from other countries so that we can make a good comparison
sounds very good. now if someone could adjust the exchange rates please. malawi is already a landlocked country meaning our imports carry extra costs thus high prices for basic commodities. if you balance out the currencies it would automatically make everyone go to their original spaces thus reducing competition for meager job opportunities in the developed countries. in this instance south africa. zambian kwacha gained against the rand recently I dont know how they did it but end result can be seen at the bus terminals of malawi and zambia resp. my focus fell on the goods being loaded into… Read more »