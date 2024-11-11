Emmanuel University commits to promote special needs education, sponsor upgrading female teachers

Emmanuel University (EMUNI) – an education institution of the Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM) – has reaffirmed its commitment to complementing government efforts to promote special needs education in the country.

EMUNI pro vice chancellor, Reverend McPherson Jere, disclosed that the institution has secured MK714 million with which it intends to sponsor 10 girls with Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) to pursue Diploma in Primary Education at EMUNI while 30 female serving teachers will receive assistance to upgrade to Diploma level at EMUNI.

Jere made the remarks at Mtenthera Full Primary School in Lilongwe during the launch of Women Empowerment and Special Needs Education (WESNED) Project.

“The main goal if the project is to see learners with special needs receiving adequate education that enables them to realize their full potential, and women having equal opportunities in the education system. So, through this project, female teachers who want to upgrade their education will receive support to attain higher qualifications than certificates as it is the case now,” said Jere.

A German-based charity – Bread for the World – is providing funding for the implementation of the project, which will run for three years in 24 primary schools of 12 Education Zones of Lilongwe Rural East and Dedza.

WESNED Project Coordinator Jeffrey Titus Maganga said through the project, EMUNI will train partner schools in making reusable menstrual pads, making the pads, girls using the pads while learners with disabilities will be provided assistive devices.

Maganga said they will also renovate nine classroom blocks of two classrooms each and renovate six change rooms.

EMUNI is an institution of Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM) and is publicly recognized and visible as a key actor in advocacy for SNE learners. Recently, the institution upgraded from a Teachers’ Training College into a university after 18 years of training T2 primary school teachers.

