Malawi Seeks Global Support at COP29 to Address Climate Crisis

As the 29th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) draws near, Malawi is intensifying its efforts to secure international support for climate action. With its vulnerability to the devastating effects of climate change, the country is advocating for increased financial and technical assistance to address the pressing challenges of food security, agricultural resilience, and environmental degradation.

Malawi, like many other Least Developed Countries (LDCs), faces severe climate-related impacts that threaten its agricultural economy, which is largely dependent on rain-fed agriculture. The country is grappling with unpredictable weather patterns, including prolonged droughts, devastating floods, and more frequent cyclones, all of which are exacerbating food insecurity and poverty levels.

Yamikani Idriss, an environmental officer at Malawi’s Ministry of Natural Resources and a key leader in the Office of the Chairperson for LDCs, highlighted the urgent need for global solidarity in tackling the climate crisis. “Our people depend heavily on rain-fed agriculture, and with worsening droughts and floods, we are facing unprecedented food insecurity,” Idriss stated. “The impacts of climate change are deeply felt across Malawi, where millions of households are vulnerable to extreme weather events.”

Cyclone Freddy’s Devastation

One of the most notable climate events in Malawi’s recent history was Cyclone Freddy, which hit the country twice in 2023. The cyclone caused widespread flooding, landslides, and the destruction of crops, setting back years of agricultural progress. The extreme weather patterns caused by climate change, including cyclones and erratic rainfall, are increasingly damaging Malawi’s already fragile agricultural sector.

“Cyclone Freddy in particular left communities devastated. The loss of life, displacement of families, and destruction of crops have set back agricultural progress by years,” said Idriss. “These extreme events are eroding the resilience of already vulnerable communities, further entrenching poverty and hunger.”

Malawi’s climate challenges are compounded by its high poverty rate, with over 70% of the population living below the international poverty line. This economic strain limits the country’s ability to fund adaptation and resilience-building measures, making international support even more critical.

Malawi’s Efforts to Adapt

Despite the mounting challenges, Malawi has taken proactive steps to address climate change. The country is focusing on both adaptation and mitigation strategies aimed at building resilience within vulnerable communities. Among the key efforts are promoting climate-smart agricultural practices, increasing the use of drought-resistant and flood-tolerant crop varieties, and diversifying income sources for smallholder farmers.

“By adopting climate-smart agriculture, we can better withstand changing weather patterns and improve food security for our people,” Idriss explained. “In addition, we are working to diversify farmers’ livelihoods so that they are not solely dependent on crop production, which is increasingly unpredictable.”

Idriss also emphasized the importance of media in educating communities about these adaptation strategies. “Through media outreach, we are able to share essential knowledge with communities about how they can manage their resources better and protect themselves from climate impacts,” he added.

Seeking Financial Support at COP29

Ahead of COP29, Malawi, alongside other LDCs, is pushing for greater financial commitments from wealthier nations to support climate action. As COP29 is dubbed the “Finance COP,” Malawi is focusing on securing funding and technical assistance to implement its climate adaptation plans and mitigate the risks posed by future climate disasters.

“Our capabilities to adapt are limited without substantial resources,” Idriss noted. “Malawi, along with other vulnerable nations, needs financial and technical assistance to implement sustainable solutions that can withstand climate extremes. The Global North must honor its commitments to support the countries that are most affected by climate change.”

A key focus for Malawi and other LDCs at COP29 is the issue of Loss and Damage funding, which aims to provide support to countries most affected by climate impacts. This funding is designed to help vulnerable nations rebuild after climate-related disasters and strengthen their resilience to future shocks.

“Loss and Damage funding is essential for countries like Malawi to recover from the devastation caused by extreme weather events,” Idriss stressed. “This support would allow us to invest in climate-resistant infrastructure, better disaster preparedness, and community-based projects, which are crucial for reducing the long-term effects of climate change.”

Hope for COP29

As COP29 approaches, Malawi’s leaders are hopeful that international cooperation will result in stronger commitments from wealthier nations. Malawi is ready to implement climate strategies that align with global goals, but they need the financial means to make those plans a reality.

“We are prepared to take action and implement strategies that contribute to global climate goals,” Idriss concluded. “But without the necessary financial and technical support, these efforts may fall short. We need the global community to stand with us and provide the resources necessary for meaningful climate action.”

As one of the countries most vulnerable to climate change, Malawi’s call for support at COP29 reflects the urgency of addressing climate adaptation needs in the Global South. With the impacts of climate change already being felt across the country, Malawi’s participation in COP29 represents a crucial opportunity to garner the global support needed to safeguard the livelihoods and futures of millions of Malawians.

