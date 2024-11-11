Entrepreneur Charles Zimba urges final-year students to embrace entrepreneurship as pathway to economic freedom

In a thought-provoking speech delivered at the 2024 Final Year Students Dinner of Catholic University of Malawi, prominent entrepreneur and business leader Charles Zimba emphasized the critical role entrepreneurship plays in breaking free from economic constraints and building lasting wealth.

Drawing from his personal journey, Zimba called on graduates to not only pursue conventional career paths but to consider entrepreneurship as a viable route to success and empowerment.

Addressing an audience of bright, ambitious students poised to embark on their professional careers on Saturday in Blantyre, Zimba shared how his own humble beginnings in rural Mzimba shaped his determination to overcome poverty and build a thriving business empire.

He explained that, for him, entrepreneurship was not just an option—it was the key to financial independence and creating sustainable wealth. Zimba, the founder and CEO of SICO Holdings, which spans industries from construction to technology, recounted his rise from a poor background to becoming a successful entrepreneur.

He highlighted how his education at the Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS) and subsequent engineering career were merely stepping stones toward his larger vision: to build a company that would provide long-term economic opportunities for himself and others.

“Seventeen years ago, I was sitting exactly where you are—full of dreams, questions, and uncertainties about the future,” Zimba told the students. “But I knew one thing: I wanted more than just a job. I wanted to be an entrepreneur, someone who could create something lasting, something that would break me free from the cycle of poverty.”

Zimba’s entrepreneurial journey began in 2010 when he founded Sempha Construction. Despite initial challenges, he persevered, growing the business from a modest startup into a conglomerate with interests in construction, real estate, logistics, water management, and technology. What started with just a handful of employees has now expanded to over 100 permanent staff and more than 500 temporary workers, with operations in South Africa, Zambia, and the UK.

One of Zimba’s key messages to the students was the importance of having a clear vision. Reflecting on his own success, he emphasized that entrepreneurship requires more than just a business idea—it demands a strong, unwavering commitment to a long-term goal. “Where there is no vision, the people perish,” Zimba quoted, referencing a verse from Proverbs 29:18, to underscore the importance of clarity in one’s entrepreneurial journey.

He also encouraged students to work hard and remain focused on their goals, despite the inevitable obstacles and setbacks they would face. “A dream is not what you see in your sleep,” Zimba said. “It is what keeps you awake at night. It’s about finding something that drives you and pushes you to work harder and smarter every day.”

Zimba cautioned the students about the challenges of entrepreneurship but urged them not to be discouraged by setbacks. “Being an entrepreneur is like eating glass and staring into the abyss of death,” he quoted Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, who has been vocal about the extreme difficulties of building a business.

The business mogul acknowledged that the journey to entrepreneurship is fraught with challenges—ranging from capital shortages to social stigma—but encouraged the students to persevere. He advised students to start small but think big, emphasizing the importance of persistence, continuous learning, and seeking mentorship along the way.

“Many will tell you it’s impossible, that you’ll never succeed in business, especially here in Malawi,” he said. “But don’t let that discourage you. Your determination will drive you to succeed. Start small, find a mentor, and continue learning. The capital will come if you stay focused.”

Zimba also provided practical advice for those interested in entrepreneurship, urging students to take calculated risks, seek guidance from successful business people, and develop a solid business plan. He encouraged graduates to use their time wisely, to invest in themselves, and to focus on building networks that could support them in their entrepreneurial endeavors.

“The capital will come, the opportunities will come, but you need to be prepared,” Zimba said. “Start with a solid business idea, consult with those who have succeeded before you, and never stop learning. Every successful entrepreneur was once in your shoes.”

In closing, Zimba issued a powerful challenge to the graduating class. “You are the ones we have been waiting for,” he said, inspiring the students with a sense of responsibility to create positive change. “Action without vision is merely passing time; vision without action is daydreaming, but vision with action can change the world. And I believe you will change the world.”

The speech left a lasting impression on the students, many of whom were inspired by Zimba’s words. “His story is proof that anything is possible if you have the right mindset and the will to work hard,” said Maria Chirwa, a final-year student of Business Management. “It was inspiring to hear someone who started with nothing build such a successful business. It makes me believe that entrepreneurship is not just a dream—it can be a reality.”

As Zimba concluded, it was clear that his message had struck a chord with the graduating class. His call to action—paired with practical insights on the importance of vision, hard work, and persistence—left the students energized and ready to face the challenges of the world with the mindset of entrepreneurs.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!