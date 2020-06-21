Energetic, consistent Chilima: Man-of-the-podium in this campaign

This Sunday, the 90-minutes of the fresh presidential campaign soccer game is over.

In this game, unlike the typical football game, the winner will be decided by spectators through a national vote on Tuesday, June 23 2020.

But before the spectators do their final critical part this Tuesday, it is imperative to underline that, during this campaign season, Malawians have seen it all, heard it all.

From the youthful and energetic Atupele Muluzi leading the DPP/UDF campaign team through the absent Mbakuwaku to Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential hopeful Lazarus Chakwera’s composed and stately stature, Malawians have had interesting time separating political wheat from chaff.

However, if charm, composure, passion, consistency, energy and appeal were, put together, a person in this campaign; that person wouldn’t be anybody other than Saulos Klaus Chilima – SKC.

The UTM leader and the country’s vice-president embodied those characteristics with the eager, arguably, never felt before in the history of the country’s elections.

His message has always been sharp, precise and consistent—he never strayed to the gallows, drowning his stature to raw sense of senselessness.

He has been resiliently and visibly energetic: carrying bags of maize, jumping and balancing on top of vehicle, campaigning every day without showing signs of fatigue.

SKC has been campaigning from heart, passionately invoking national feelings when other were busy appealing to tribal and religious feelings.

He has been charmingly appealing; speaking the language of the people, dressed in consistent red gears and always appearing sharp and focused.

In the end it all, Malawians felt the power of campaigning through, the energy that hardly faltered even in the face of strenuous attacks from the opposing camp.

Arguably, this campaign centered more on Chilima than any other person involved.

His move to remain second to someone wasn’t a rosy one, especially to those who wanted him to lead. Even in MCP his coming in wasn’t a thing some, who wanted the position, digested with ease. Plus you had the menacing DPP which, arguably, had more issues against Chilima than MCP.

You need a hat off to Chilima for, cleverly and shrewdly, maintaining to keep his boat afloat the stormy waters he has sailed through. He has managed to retain his relevance in UTM, adjusted well with MCP traditionalists and kept DPP at its toes.

In a game of football, a man-of-the match accolade if given after the game but in this campaign, the man of the podium is Mfana woganiza boo heavy, SKC!

You would love to see him win but, in this game, its spectators, not players, who decides a winner. One can only wish him well and fine!

