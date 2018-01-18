England club confirms signing Lauren Ngwira: Malawi star delighted

England netball Super League side- Northumbria have confirmed the signing of Tigresses all-rounder, Lauren Ngwira, after impressing the Newcastle based side during trials last year.

Ngwira remained in England after Malawi Queens’ three test matches against England where she has to attend trials at Northumbria.

Northumbria club announced on Twitter that lanky star netballer will join the club after their player Tuaine Keenan has been out due to injury.

“We would like to welcome Malawi Queen’s shooter-defender Laruen Ngwira to the squad in replacement of injured Tuaine Keenan,” a tweet from the club said.

Ngwira’s English agent, Natalie Swift, confirmed the Malawian star will join the club.

The player said she had learnt about the development with delight and hopes to follow in the footsteps of compatriots Mwawi Kumwenda, who plays for Melbourne Vixens in Australia, and Joyce Mvula of England’s Manchester Thunder.

Ngwira further said she would be offered a professional strength and conditioning programme which will make her a better player ahead of the Commonwealth Games that would benefit Malawi Queens.

“I am delighted that I did impress during trials during which I played against a number of other Super League teams,” she said.

Ngwira was offered trials following an incredible performance during the Vitality International Series against England last week.

But Tigresses Team Manager, Helene Mpinganjira-Tasosa, said the England club should follow proper precudure on the transfer of the player.

“We would like to see proper procedures followed,” she said.

Mpinganjira-Tasosa had earlier accused Swift of holding on to Ngwira for trials without the club’s consent.

