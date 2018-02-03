Ennoh K bounces back with new single ‘Pakala Pakala’

After three years of silence, Lilongwe based RnB Gospel Musician Enock Kabuli a.k.a “Mwana wa Igwe” is back with new single titled ‘Pakala Pakala’ scheduled to officially hit the airwaves on Monday, 5 February.

Kabuli told Nyasa Times that his new coming is unique and people should expect soul touching songs that will transform many.

“Malawians should expect great things from me and they should know that God has entrusted me with the message that will transform many people and I promise to spread the word of God using my talent across the country “He said

Kabuli added that he is very passionate in singing for the Lord “gospel music is a conception of the heart,” she said.

Making the announcement on his Facebook page and Whatsapp posts, the singer said Malawians should expect more mature music from him this year.

Meanwhile, the response from Kabuli followers, looking at their comments on his Facebook post, show that fans have been keenly looking forward to more of the singer’s new music and full album.

According to Kabuli, the song has been produced by Madela of King of strings in Lilongwe.

Listening to his new single ‘Pakala Pakala’ one can easily say, yeah! The artist is matured enough and knows what he is doing thus giving thirsty to press a repeat button and keep the ear wide open to enjoy the lyrics, indeed the song is unique.

In the song kabuli is advising Christians not to have a chameleon mentality that changes for any environment as most hypocrisy Christians do but rather remain truthful and worship the living God alone.

The artist gained fame in 2014 when he released the most versatile album titled “Dalaiva that contained some popular songs including ndi ambuye, ambuye akhalemo and Taoloka among others.

The album made him a name and he became an instant success. It brought a new touch of diversity which people in the gospel circles had been missing.

