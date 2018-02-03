Game on: Nyasa BB, Be Forward Wanderers in BT derby at Bingu

Blantyre derby to be played outside the commercial capital is on this Saturday betweent age-old rivals Mighty Be Forward Wanderers and thier vociferous neighbours Nyasa Big Bullets at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe in a friendly as the Nomads step up preparations for their CAF Champions League preliminary round first leg tie against AS Vita from the DRC.

Nomads general secretary Mike Butao said despite mist over the CAF outing, they want to thoroughly prepare for AS Vita and believes Bullets will give the Malawi champions “good measure of our strength.”

The Nomads will play AS Vita away in Kinshasa on February 11.

“We will also use the match against Bullets to select our final squad for the trip,” Butao said.

Bullets chief executive officer (CEO) Fleetwood Haiya confirmed that the match is on and they will give Wanderers a good strength test.

On Sunday, Bullets will face Masters Security in another friendly at the same venue.

Masters are also tuning up for their CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round-first leg tie against Atletico Petroleos de Luanda of Angola next week.

