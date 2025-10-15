Enock Chihana Shrugs Off Swearing-In Delay, Says He’s “Not Losing Sleep”

True to his famously unbothered style, Alliance for Democracy (Aford) leader Enock Chihana has brushed off concerns over his delayed swearing-in as Second Vice President of the Republic of Malawi, saying he is “not losing sleep” over the matter.

Chihana’s calmness comes amid growing murmurs and public curiosity about why, weeks after President Peter Mutharika appointed and sworn in a partial cabinet of only three ministers, the Aford Tsar is still waiting for his official entry into the State House hierarchy.

Insiders say the delay has raised eyebrows both within the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and among Aford loyalists, who view the situation as a test of the so-called alliance agreement that secured Chihana the coveted post.

However, Aford spokesperson Maurice Munthali insists there is no cause for alarm, saying the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) is finalizing logistical and procedural arrangements “to ensure a smooth transition.”

“The swearing-in will happen soon — likely this weekend or early next week, once the full cabinet is in place,” Munthali told Nyasatimes. “We urge Aford supporters to focus beyond the alliance politics and channel their energy into rebuilding the nation.”

But behind the diplomatic language lies an air of uncertainty and quiet frustration. The alliance deal, sealed ahead of the September 16 general elections, was touted as a masterstroke — positioning Mutharika as President, Jane Ansah as Vice President, and Enock Chihana as Second Vice President.

Now, weeks after Mutharika’s partial cabinet rollout, questions linger: Is the alliance already showing cracks? Or is this just another case of political theatre — where promises made in campaign heat cool down once power is secured?

Political analysts say the unfolding episode exposes the fragility of Malawi’s political partnerships, often built on convenience rather than conviction.

“Chihana might be publicly composed, but the optics are terrible,” said one Blantyre-based analyst. “You can’t promise a man the country’s second-highest office, delay his swearing-in indefinitely, and expect people not to read between the lines.”

For now, Chihana remains characteristically defiant — portraying himself as a seasoned politician unfazed by political gamesmanship. But as the days drag on without his official installation, whispers grow louder that the Aford-DPP alliance might be wobbling before it even fully begins.

And in Malawian politics — where loyalty is often fleeting and alliances are stitched with threadbare trust — delays like this rarely happen by accident.

