Joyce Banda Hails SADC–COMESA Elders’ Meeting as a Milestone for Regional Peace

Former Malawi President Dr. Joyce Banda has described the first-ever Joint Meeting of the SADC and COMESA Panels of Elders, held in Nairobi, Kenya, as a major step forward in strengthening regional cooperation for peace and stability.

Speaking upon her arrival at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe on Wednesday, Banda said the meeting was a “remarkable success,” highlighting the importance of uniting regional mechanisms to address conflict and governance challenges across southern and eastern Africa.

“The meeting focused on enhancing collaboration between the two regional bodies to promote peace, security, and stability,” said Banda. “It was encouraging to see leaders from SADC and COMESA working together on joint strategies for conflict prevention, mediation, and early response.”

The former president, who serves on the SADC Panel of Elders, continues to play an active role both locally and internationally in peacebuilding, democracy promotion, and women’s empowerment. Her participation in such high-level regional forums underscores her ongoing influence and commitment to fostering unity and stability across Africa.

Banda revealed that the joint SADC–COMESA initiative aims to create a more coordinated framework for responding to political crises and supporting member states in strengthening democratic governance. She also commended Malawi for its peaceful electoral process, saying it stands as a model for other nations in the region.

“We took time to reflect on recent elections in the region, and I was proud to hear Malawi being commended for its peaceful conduct of elections. This shows maturity in our democracy and commitment to peace,” she said.

Amid her busy regional engagements, Banda also took a moment to connect with her home audience, extending warm greetings to all Malawian women on Mother’s Day.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the women of Malawi,” she said with a smile. “May this day remind us of the strength, love, and resilience that mothers continue to show every day.”

Dr. Banda, who served as Malawi’s first female president from 2012 to 2014, has remained an influential voice in global and regional affairs. Through her Joyce Banda Foundation, she continues to champion education, women’s empowerment, and community development initiatives across the country.

Her participation in the Nairobi meeting reinforces her standing as one of Africa’s most respected elder stateswomen — one who bridges diplomacy, peacebuilding, and social advocacy at both the local and international levels.

