Police officer Gumba dies in Namitete road accident

A police officer identified as Sergeant Dumiciano Gumba has died after being hit by a Scania truck while jogging along the Lilongwe–Mchinji road in the morning on Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

The deceased (25) was based at Namitete Police Post in Lilongwe.

According to Lilongwe Police Public Relations Officer, Hastings Chigalu, on the said day at around 05:00 hours, Dave Phiri, 34, was driving a Scania truck registration number NS 6491 from the direction of Mchinji heading towards Lilongwe City.

‘Upon reaching Takondwa Commodities Macadamia Nuts Farm, while overtaking, Phiri allegedly lost control of the vehicle and hit Gumba, who was jogging in the same direction,” he said.

Following the impact, he said, the officer sustained a pelvic bone fracture and severe bleeding.

Chigalu said he was rushed to St Gabriel Mission Hospital, where he was pronounced dead while receiving treatment.

The late Sergeant Gumba hailed from Nkangeni Village, Traditional Authority Mlonyeni in Mchinji District.

Meanwhile, police in Lilongwe are advising all road users to adhere to road rules and regulations to avoid such accidents.

