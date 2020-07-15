Escom confirms free-for-all fuel scandal: ACB on the matter

July 15, 2020 Green Muheya - Nyasa Times 6 Comments

Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) has confirmed the free-for-all fuel scandal where senior officials  from Mulhakho wa Alhomwe, the long list of individuals and businesses  people  and politicians  from the immediate past governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) that  has been drawing fuel from the entity without rendering any services.

Chitosi: Escom will comply with the investigations

The free-for-all allocation of fuel dates back to 2018 and has attracted the attention of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) which says it has been observing a public outcry on Escom’s alleged irregularities and mismanagement of the fuel.

The bureau’s public relations officer Egritta Mdala said they have taken note of the concerns on Escom and will “attend to all these complaints.”

Escom public relations officer Innocent Chitosi said they will comply with the investigations.

He said the ACB investigation will help the parastatal and that they will cooperate with law enforcing agencies in their investigations.

“.The investigations will also be in the interest of Escom employees who may have been deprived of their privileges as scarce resources that have ended up in wrong hands,” said Chitosi

In 2018 the Office of the Ombudsman launched an investigation to Escom over the missing 4.2 million litres of fuel meant for diesel-powered generators that the power utility body hired from Aggreko Limited to reduce prolonged power outages.

The fuel was reportedly  stolen between the point of loading at National Oil Company of Malawi (Nocma) and the generators at the three sites of Chichiri, Kanengo and Chinyama in Kasungu.

One Malawi One Nation
Guest
One Malawi One Nation

Kondwani Nankhumwa speak out. Yiu were busy visiting police cells and saying arrests are political witchhunt. Can you see this? Your so called party looting tax payers money with no mercy. Speak out Nankhumwa. Dausi where are you?

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Nyakwawa
Guest
Nyakwawa

Malawi was a Kleptocracy. How can you take 300 ltrs of gasoline a day. Where on earth are you driving. Yet it was the same ESCOM that was failing to refuel the diesel generators. This is only ESCOM, what about the other MDAs?

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Chi
Guest
Chi

I think people before they are taken to court, they should ask to pay back the cost the fuel they used. Taking them to court and convicing them it will a loss to the Escom and the people of Malawi. So Malawian were paying more on electricity bill to support life style of mulhakho. Bwana Nankhumwa what is your comment….Dausi who touched the Tambala family?

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Mazira
Guest
Mazira

Who authorized the payments at ESCOM?we need to know because that person holds the key,he/she got instructions from someone. Aulura and nkhani yonse sivuta kutha kwake

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Giringo
Guest
Giringo

Koma yaaa! Mulakho unafikapo eish

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Mazembe
Guest
Mazembe

MY INTEREST IS ON SHAIKH NTENJE, SO KUTIBVUTISA KONSE KUJA , HE WAS DRAWING FUEL FROM ESCOM COFFERS ?
ACB DO YOUR BEST PLEASE …
ACB DO YOUR BEST PLEASE …

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
shares