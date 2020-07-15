Escom confirms free-for-all fuel scandal: ACB on the matter
Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) has confirmed the free-for-all fuel scandal where senior officials from Mulhakho wa Alhomwe, the long list of individuals and businesses people and politicians from the immediate past governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) that has been drawing fuel from the entity without rendering any services.
The free-for-all allocation of fuel dates back to 2018 and has attracted the attention of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) which says it has been observing a public outcry on Escom’s alleged irregularities and mismanagement of the fuel.
The bureau’s public relations officer Egritta Mdala said they have taken note of the concerns on Escom and will “attend to all these complaints.”
Escom public relations officer Innocent Chitosi said they will comply with the investigations.
He said the ACB investigation will help the parastatal and that they will cooperate with law enforcing agencies in their investigations.
“.The investigations will also be in the interest of Escom employees who may have been deprived of their privileges as scarce resources that have ended up in wrong hands,” said Chitosi
In 2018 the Office of the Ombudsman launched an investigation to Escom over the missing 4.2 million litres of fuel meant for diesel-powered generators that the power utility body hired from Aggreko Limited to reduce prolonged power outages.
The fuel was reportedly stolen between the point of loading at National Oil Company of Malawi (Nocma) and the generators at the three sites of Chichiri, Kanengo and Chinyama in Kasungu.
Kondwani Nankhumwa speak out. Yiu were busy visiting police cells and saying arrests are political witchhunt. Can you see this? Your so called party looting tax payers money with no mercy. Speak out Nankhumwa. Dausi where are you?
Malawi was a Kleptocracy. How can you take 300 ltrs of gasoline a day. Where on earth are you driving. Yet it was the same ESCOM that was failing to refuel the diesel generators. This is only ESCOM, what about the other MDAs?
I think people before they are taken to court, they should ask to pay back the cost the fuel they used. Taking them to court and convicing them it will a loss to the Escom and the people of Malawi. So Malawian were paying more on electricity bill to support life style of mulhakho. Bwana Nankhumwa what is your comment….Dausi who touched the Tambala family?
Who authorized the payments at ESCOM?we need to know because that person holds the key,he/she got instructions from someone. Aulura and nkhani yonse sivuta kutha kwake
Koma yaaa! Mulakho unafikapo eish
MY INTEREST IS ON SHAIKH NTENJE, SO KUTIBVUTISA KONSE KUJA , HE WAS DRAWING FUEL FROM ESCOM COFFERS ?
ACB DO YOUR BEST PLEASE …