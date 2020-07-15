Escom confirms free-for-all fuel scandal: ACB on the matter

Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) has confirmed the free-for-all fuel scandal where senior officials from Mulhakho wa Alhomwe, the long list of individuals and businesses people and politicians from the immediate past governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) that has been drawing fuel from the entity without rendering any services.

The free-for-all allocation of fuel dates back to 2018 and has attracted the attention of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) which says it has been observing a public outcry on Escom’s alleged irregularities and mismanagement of the fuel.

The bureau’s public relations officer Egritta Mdala said they have taken note of the concerns on Escom and will “attend to all these complaints.”

Escom public relations officer Innocent Chitosi said they will comply with the investigations.

He said the ACB investigation will help the parastatal and that they will cooperate with law enforcing agencies in their investigations.

“.The investigations will also be in the interest of Escom employees who may have been deprived of their privileges as scarce resources that have ended up in wrong hands,” said Chitosi

In 2018 the Office of the Ombudsman launched an investigation to Escom over the missing 4.2 million litres of fuel meant for diesel-powered generators that the power utility body hired from Aggreko Limited to reduce prolonged power outages.

The fuel was reportedly stolen between the point of loading at National Oil Company of Malawi (Nocma) and the generators at the three sites of Chichiri, Kanengo and Chinyama in Kasungu.

