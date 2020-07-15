Mzomera says ‘marked for arrest’ as DPP’s Big Joe in for violence at Chakwera’s 2016 rally

Main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regional governor (North) Reverend Christopher Mzomera Ngwira says he risks being arrested after Malawi Police Services in Mzuzu on Tuesday arrested DPP deputy director of operations Joe Nyirongo for allegedly being part of the gang that attacked solidarity rally for the then opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera [now Head of State] in March 2016.

Chakwera co-addressed the rally with other opposition party leaders at Chibavi Primary School ground in the northern city.

The DPP cadres produced pangas and turned violent, injuring some people and some vehicles smashed.

Nyirongo, popularly known as Big Joe in Mzuzu is said to have masterminded the bloody attack.

He has been arrested alongside George Mwamitobe, Lumbani Munthalu and Thembisile Nkosi, according to Northern Region Police spokesperson Peter Kalaya.

He said all the suspectes have been charged with an offence of “proposing violence.”

Kalaya said police have other files for ‘Big Joe’ on his alleged involvement in robbery cases and will charge him accordingly in due course.

DPP regional governor for the North Christopher Mzomera Ngwira said the arrests are “politically motivated” meant to weaken the erstwhile ruling party.

“I have been tipped that they will also arrest me. They want to instill fear and panic in DPP members,” claimed Ngwira.

He said despite the threats, DPP will give President Chakwera and his Tonse Alliance government checks and balances.

Ngwira whose party was criticised for being nepotistic and tribalistic when it was in government, said MCP is repeating the same things that Malawians have been fighting against.

We are afraid that we will suffer even more under the MCP government. Instead of impressing, MCP has clearly shown that it is tribalistic,” claimed Ngwira.

MCP spokesperson, the Reverend Maurice Munthali said the new government is clearing the rubble that DPP left Malawi into ruins.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!