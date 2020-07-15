3 councillors sold Karonga council plots illegally: ‘Pay back the money’

Three ward councillors have apologised for illegally selling plots to vendors at Karonga Central Market.

The three, Steve Simsokwe, Smart Mwakayira and Mgesalayumo Mwangonde made the apology during a full council elective meeting saying they will pay back in three months the K2 400 000 they realised from the sale.

The councillors and some council officials are reportedly to have been selling the plots at K40 000 each, which other quarters also faulted saying the price was on higher side since the price is K20 000.

Speaking on behalf of others, Simsokwe, who was elected new district council chairperson, said they sold the plots ignorantly and did not use the money for their personal benefit.

He said: “We ask for your forgiveness. We didn’t know that we are not entitled to do that.

“We thought its part of our job together with council officials. We won’t do it again.”

Traditional Authority Kalonga asked the council to remove Simsokwe as district council chair, saying his involvement will dent the council.

“I don’t know why you have elected Simsokwe new council chairperson,” he said.

The council resolved that the three will be suspended if they don’t pay back the money in three months and that the case.

In an interview, Karonga district commissioner Paul Kalilombe said he will send a report to local government headquarters.

“I am optimistic that the headquarters will advise us accordingly,” he said.

