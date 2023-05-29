Escom employee dies after falling from electricity pole

A 40-year old employee for Escom died on Sunday at Mponela in Dowa District after falling off from an electricity pole where he was fixing a problem.

Mponela police spokesperson Macpatson Msadala has identified the deceased as Dean Aaron Chipiko, of Kafodya village in the area of Traditional Authority Phambala in Ntcheu District.

Msadala said the deceased, who was working as a power linesman, was together with his colleagues, installing optic fibre cables around Mponela Trade Centre.

Msadala said Chipiko sustained serious injuries after he fell and was rushed to Mponela Rural Hospital, where he died.

