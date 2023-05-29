Escom employee dies after falling from electricity pole

May 30, 2023 Naomi Mkwanda Be the first to comment
A 40-year old employee for Escom died on Sunday at Mponela in Dowa District after falling off from an electricity pole where he was fixing a problem.

Dean Aaron Chipiko
Mponela police spokesperson Macpatson Msadala has  identified the deceased as Dean Aaron Chipiko, of Kafodya village in the area of Traditional Authority Phambala in Ntcheu District.
Msadala said the deceased, who was working as a power linesman, was together with his colleagues, installing optic fibre cables around Mponela Trade Centre.
Msadala said Chipiko sustained serious injuries after he fell and was rushed to Mponela Rural Hospital, where he died.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
No water in Zomba for 7 days, water board blames vandalism

Officials from Southern Region Water Board say it will seven days to fix water problem in Zomba following the vandalism...

Close