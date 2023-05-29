No water in Zomba for 7 days, water board blames vandalism

Officials from Southern Region Water Board say it will seven days to fix water problem in Zomba following the vandalism of the board’s water equipment on Friday.

The officials said this on Monday when Minister of Water and Sanitation Abida Mia visited the site where a pipe that supplies water to the city was vandalised as thieves were trying to steal pipe anchors that connect the pipes from the source.

Mia has assured residents that government will ensure resumption of water supply in the city and that in the mean time authorities will introduce temporary measures to address the water challenges.

Duncan Chambamba, chief executive officer for Southern Region Water Board said about K500 million will be needed to fix the problem.

Over 600 000 residents in Zomba have been affected by this act of vandalism.

Currently, the Malawi Defence Force soldiers are now on the site to provide security whilst the maintenance works are in progress.

