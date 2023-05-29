UK Chief Justice visits Malawi

United Kingdom’s Chief Justice is expected to jet in the country on Thursday for talks with the Judiciary and the legal fraternity.

The British High Commission says Lord Chief Justice for England and Wales will be visiting Malawi from June 1 to 3, 2023.

The British High Commission says in a statement that Lord Burnett of Maldon will visit the country in a bid to further UK-Malawi judicial links.

While in the country, Lord Burnett is expected to hold meetings with Malawi’s judiciary and representatives of legal and human rights bodies.

Lord Burnett is also expected to deliver a public lecture at University of Malawi’s School of Law, Economics and Governance.

Acting High Commissioner Olympia Wereko-Brobby the British High Commission is thrilled to welcome the Lord Chief Justice to Malawi.

Brobby states that the visit will explore areas of mutual collaboration with key interlocutors in the judicial sector and as commonwealth sister nations, UK and Malawi can learn a lot from each other on dispensation of justice and fostering the rule of law in a democracy.

