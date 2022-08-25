ESCOM is selfish says Power Market Ltd

Power Market Limited (PML) has branded the country’s beleaguered monopolistic electricity suppliers, Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi(ESCOM) as selfish for pressing on to retain a single buyer licence.

PML is a licensed single-buyer responsible for buying and selling, exportation and importation of electricity in Malawi.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for PML Rosemary Mkandawire told the joint parliamentary committee on Thursday that the decision by the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi to get back the single buyer licence are for reasons best known to Escom.

She said: ” All that ESCOM is doing in retaining a single buyer licence is an act of selfishness and only them know why they are doing this,” she complained.

Mkandawire to the joint parliamentary committee that what is happening between Escom and PML is moving two steps forward and then four steps backwards, which is affecting the quality of service delivery in the country.

Mkandawire has also added that the issue of some PML officials being handpicked into positions at PML can best be responded by Ministry of Energy and the Office of the President and Cabinet.

PML was incorporated in June 2018 but was rolled out into operation in January 2020 as an independent entity responsible for buying and selling electricity.

The formation of PML followed the broader Government reforms initiated in 2003 and came to fruition with the signing of the compact between Government of Malawi and the Millennium Challenge Corporation in 2013.

