If you’re a college student, your life is likely dominated by essays. As a matter of fact, writing essays is one of the most common tasks that students perform, but it’s also one that students don’t understand very well. When you’ve been assigned an essay, what should you do to make sure that you hit all of the guidelines and criteria you need to meet in order to earn top marks and a great grade? In this article, we’ll take a look at essay writing guidelines and criteria for students to help you understand the ins and outs of essay writing and the best ways to get your papers done quickly and effectively.

The first thing that students need to know when it comes to writing an essay is where to look for the guidelines and criteria that you will need to follow in order to create a powerful essay that meet’s your instructor’s expectations. There are a few places you’ll need to look.

Writing Guidelines You Should Take Into Account

The assignment. The first place to look for essay writing guidelines and criteria is the assignment that your instructor gave you. The assignment lays out the essay question and provides information about specifics that you will need to include in your paper. For example, the assignment might specify the number of peer-reviewed scholarly sources that you need to include in your paper.

Similarly, the assignment might also list the number of pages that you need to include and specifics such as whether to double-space and which style of formatting and documentation to use. Be sure you have read and understood the assignment before you start writing your essay.

The grading rubric. The next place to look for essay writing guidelines and criteria is the grading rubric, if your instructor uses rubrics for grading. A rubric lists the specific criteria you will be graded on and tells you how much each is worth. A rubric also doubles as a guide for writing the essay because it tells you exactly what you need to write about to earn full credit for each rubric criterion.

Read the rubric carefully to see what you need to include and how you need to include it in order to earn maximum credit for each of the categories included in the rubric. Use this to map out your essay.

Style and formatting guides. Most instructors specify a writing style to use for an essay such as Chicago, APA, or MLA. Each of these formatting styles has a manual that lays out in detail how to set up, develop, format, and document an essay. Use the guidebook for your paper’s style to help you set up your paper, format it properly, document your sources, and include all of the necessary components, such as an abstract or headings, if required.

Critical “Don’ts your Should Remember About

Now that you have the key elements of the essay and the grading criteria used for evaluating it, you also need to consider some of the best practices for essay writing that students will be expected to follow. For example, you will be expected to include an introduction, a thesis statement, topic sentences, transitions, and a conclusion in nearly every essay. These are standard parts of most papers, but many students are not aware of the specifics of how to write a standard essay.

Many students are also unaware of some of the major “don’ts” of essays. Some of the biggest things not to do:

Don’t use fancy display fonts. Stick with standard fonts and sizes. However, if you like to play with fancy fonts — do it when editing a paper. It is proven that when you change a font and a color of your text, your brain perceives it slightly differently, and you can find more mistakes. However, don’t forget to switch it back to normal font and color before submission.

Don’t use multiple colors of text. Stick with basic black. Originality should be seen in your arguments and your thesis statement, not in a color solution for your texts.

Don’t try to make a paper look longer by adding extra spaces or bigger margins. Instructors can see that, and with online submissions, they’ll just count the words anyway. Don’t try to make your essay bigger with too many quotes. First, there is always a limit, second, instructors see through that as well. Remember — no one likes to be tricked.

One final thing that many students forget: Put your name on your paper! Even in the age of online submissions, it helps to have a name on the paper, especially when downloading papers for later grading.

Writing Assistance You Should Consider

Fortunately, if you have difficulty with essay writing guidelines or criteria, there are people you can turn to for help. An online essay service like SmartWritingService.com offers professional academic papers that are custom written to help students like you achieve your essay writing goals.

A company that specializes in essays can show you the right way to develop your paper, meet all of your instructor’s guidelines, and support your main idea with solid research and credible analysis.

If you feel that you would benefit from reliable essay writing help, be sure to consider which service might be right for you. One that is too cheap won’t be as likely to deliver the original, high-quality work as an affordable service like SmartWritingService.com that balances quality with price to deliver affordable papers that nevertheless meet or exceed the highest quality levels.

Here are some tips on how to get the most from this experience. First — place an order as early as possible. The final price always depends on three factors — the proximity of the deadline, the number of pages, and your year of education.

Communicate with an assigned author. Be polite and not too annoying. Writers often work on several papers at the same time, and you want yours to be a priority. Read a received draft thoroughly, as you have a week to file a free revision request. And the best of luck!

