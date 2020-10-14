EthCo donates hand sanitizers to Immigration department

Ethanol producer, Ethanol Company (EthCo) has donated 200 litres of hand sanitizers to the Immigration department in the central region in readiness for the opening of the borders which were closed due to the novel coronavirus.

EthCo Operations Manager Derek Zamaere said they decided to respond to the request from the Immigration department because health and safety is the one of the company’s key focus areas of creating a shared value with its communities.

“The health and safety area is one of our key focus areas of our Creating Shared Value approach and hence the donation to Immigration. The closure of the boarders has affected many business, including ours and EthCo is proud to be contributing in a small way to the opening of the boarders through this donation,” said Zamaere.

Speaking on behalf of the Immigration Department, Inspector of Immigration and Stores Officer for the Central Region Edwin Maluwa thanked EthCo for the donation saying it will help in their preparations for the re-opening of the borders which were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are very thankful to EthCo for this donation. It will help us to protect both our staff and travelers from Covid-19. We asked a number of companies and other stakeholders for personal protective equipment (PPEs) as we prepare to open our borders which were closed due to Covid-19 and EthCo responded positively by donating the hand sanitizers and we are grateful for this,” said Maluwa.

Ever since the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the Covid-19 a pandemic in March this year, EthCo has donated more than 2,080 litres of hand sanitizers to various companies and organizations to help reduce the spread and protect people from Covid-19.

According to Zamaere, EthCo, a subsidiary of conglomerate Press Corporation plc, was able to conceptualize and launch a hand sanitizer within two weeks using their idea based system to ensure the safety employees, families and the community at large.

